China Issues Highest Alert For Mountain Torrents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) --:China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Monday issued a red alert for mountain torrents in parts of Beijing.

From 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, mountain torrents are highly likely to hit Fangshan District and Mentougou District of Beijing, according to the red alert.

The ministry and the administration also issued an orange alert for mountain torrents in Beijing's Huairou District.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to brace for evacuation.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

