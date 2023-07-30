Open Menu

China Issues Highest-level Alert For Rainstorms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China issues highest-level alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday evening issued a red alert, the country's highest alert level for rainstorms, as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions.

From 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Yunnan, Shaanxi, Heilongjiang and Jilin, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 100 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

Local governments have been called on to do good work in carrying out their emergency and rescue responsibilities.

The center has also suggested that assemblies, classes and businesses be suspended.

Relevant government departments should also guard against possible disasters such as mountain torrents, landslides and mudslides.

Related Topics

Alert Jilin Tianjin Beijing Sunday Government P

Recent Stories

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

32 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

47 minutes ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

47 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous