China issues highest-level alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday evening issued a red alert, the country's highest alert level for rainstorms, as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions.

From 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Yunnan, Shaanxi, Heilongjiang and Jilin, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 100 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

Local governments have been called on to do good work in carrying out their emergency and rescue responsibilities.

The center has also suggested that assemblies, classes and businesses be suspended.

Relevant government departments should also guard against possible disasters such as mountain torrents, landslides and mudslides.