China Issues IPR Protection, Application Plan In 2021-2025 Period

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :China has recently issued a major plan on IPR protection and application works for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), highlighting innovation, application and protection in the sector, according to the IPR authorities.

The plan is a blueprint with detailed targets and measures for the country to embark on a journey to strengthen its intellectual property undertakings, said the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

Aside from proposing anticipated quantitative indicators, the plan clearly sets up new targets of China's IPR works on protection, application, services level and international cooperation, according to Shen Changyu, head of the NIPA.

"All these targets and indicators are drafted to ensure the fulfillment of the phased goals of China to strengthen its power in the IPR sector," said Shen.

The key anticipated quantitative indicators are -- the number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 people will reach 12, the number of patents granted overseas will reach 90,000, as well as the annual import and export volume of intellectual property royalties will reach 350 billion Yuan (about 54.7 billion U.S. Dollars) over the 2021-2025 period.

The indicators also include the added value of patent-intensive industries and copyright industries will account for 13 percent and 7.5 percent of GDP, respectively, among others, according to the plan.

