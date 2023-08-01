Open Menu

China Issues New Round Of COVID-19 Vaccination Plan For Key Groups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:China's State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response has issued a plan for a new round of COVID-19 vaccination for the country's elderly and other key groups.

As the XBB subvariants of Omicron have become predominant in the country, the plan prioritizes the inoculation of vaccines that are effective against the highly immune-evasive XBB subvariants to brace for the upcoming autumn and winter season.

The plan targets key groups, including people aged 60 and above and those aged between 18 and 59 with serious underlying conditions, weaker immunity functions, or a high risk of infection.

