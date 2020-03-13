UrduPoint.com
China Issues Report On Human Rights Violations In U.S.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

China issues report on human rights violations in U.S.

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :China on Friday issued a report on the human rights violations in the United States. Titled "The Record of Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2019," the report said the facts detailed in the document show that "in recent years, especially since 2019, the human rights situation in the United States has been poor and deteriorating.

"The report was released by the State Council Information Office based on published data, media reports and research findings.

