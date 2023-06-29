China issues second-highest alert for mountain torrents

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :-- China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration Thursday issued an orange alert for mountain torrents in parts of the country.

From 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m.

Friday, mountain torrents are expected to hit parts of Anhui and Hubei, according to the orange alert.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to brace for evacuation.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.