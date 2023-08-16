Open Menu

China Issues Yellow Alert For Geological Disasters

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

China issues yellow alert for geological disasters

YAGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese authorities on Wednesday evening issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters triggered by rain.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration have warned of risks of rain-induced geological disasters in parts of Yunnan in southwestern China from 8 p.

m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday. Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with hidden dangers.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

