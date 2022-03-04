UrduPoint.com

China Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Fog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Friday renewed the yellow alert for heavy fog in some regions of the country.

From Friday evening to Saturday morning, thick fog is expected to blanket waters of the northern part of the Beibu Gulf, the Qiongzhou Strait, the coastal waters of Guangxi, Leizhou Peninsula, western Guangdong and northern Hainan Island, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 1,000 meters, said the NMC.

It said drivers should slow down to safe speeds, and airports, freeways and ports should take appropriate safety measures.

China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

