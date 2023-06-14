China issues yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :China's national observatory on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves swept some parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, temperatures in parts of northern China, areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang are expected to hit over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, and may exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some locations.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.