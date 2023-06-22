China issues yellow alert for high temperatures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:China's national observatory issued a yellow alert for high temperatures on Thursday, as heatwaves are forecast to scorch vast regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, temperatures in parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Fujian and Hainan are expected to hit 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will even exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.