China issues yellow alert for mountain torrents

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued a yellow alert on Tuesday for mountain torrents in some areas.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, mountain torrents are expected to hit parts of Guangxi, Guizhou and Yunnan, according to the alert.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to prepare for evacuation.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.