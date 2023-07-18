Open Menu

China Issues Yellow Alert For Mountain Torrents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

China issues yellow alert for mountain torrents

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued a yellow alert on Tuesday for mountain torrents in some areas.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, mountain torrents are expected to hit parts of Guangxi, Guizhou and Yunnan, according to the alert.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to prepare for evacuation.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

