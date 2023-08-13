China issues yellow alert for mountain torrents

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :China on Sunday evening issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, mountain torrents are highly likely to occur in northwest parts of Xinjiang, according to the yellow alert issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.

The two departments also issued a blue alert for mountain torrents in certain areas of Liaoning, Jilin, Anhui, Hunan, Guangdong, Guizhou, Tibet and Xinjiang.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to prepare for evacuation.

China has a four-tier weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.