Open Menu

China Issues Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.

From 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit regions including Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hubei, Hunan, Henan, Hebei, Anhui and Shandong, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation of over 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the center said.

Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly. The center has also suggested the disconnection of dangerous outdoor power supply and the suspension of outdoor operations in open areas.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather Orange Alert Chongqing Sunday

Recent Stories

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

6 minutes ago
 9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

6 minutes ago
 Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wild ..

Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wildfires

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subj ..

Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subjects,exceptional achievements

20 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

39 minutes ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

2 hours ago
ECP assures to provide level playing field to all ..

ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

12 hours ago
 UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

13 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous