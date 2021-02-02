UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Japan To Hold Talks On Maritime Affairs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:50 PM

China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :China and Japan will hold the 12th round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs via video link on Wednesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing that officials from foreign ministries, defense ministries, maritime law enforcement and ocean management departments from both countries will attend the talks.

According to Wang, the two sides held a meeting between delegation heads under the consultation mechanism on Jan. 20.

The high-level consultations are a comprehensive mechanism for bilateral communication and coordination, said the spokesperson, adding that in this round, China looks forward to a full exchange of views with the Japanese side on maritime issues of mutual concern to boost mutual understanding and trust, and continuously expand pragmatic cooperation.

Related Topics

Exchange China Japan From

Recent Stories

MoHR portal to help learning rights

10 minutes ago

Two held with weapons in sargodha

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 1,220 more peopl ..

11 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

12 minutes ago

49 shops sealed over SOPs violation

12 minutes ago

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.