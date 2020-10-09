UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Joins Deal To Get Covid-19 Vaccine To Poorer Nations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

China joins deal to get Covid-19 vaccine to poorer nations

Beijing, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :China has signed up to a deal to ensure future Covid-19 vaccines are distributed to developing countries, the biggest economy yet to join the World Health Organization-led bid to control the pandemic.

The COVAX pledge to get vaccines to poorer nations as soon as they are developed aims to head off fears rich countries will limit distribution of game-changing medicines made by their pharmaceutical companies.

The deal gives China, the country where the virus first emerged, a prominent role in the global effort to share vaccines with less-developed countries.

China joined COVAX to "honour its commitment to turn Covid-19 vaccines into a global public good," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday of the October 8 agreement.

She gave no details on how much money China would commit to the deal, which has a fundraising goal of $2 billion and aims to provide 92 low and middle-income countries with a future vaccine.

Chinese vaccines "will be provided to developing countries as a priority", Hua said, adding Beijing hopes "more capable countries will also join and support COVAX".

Related Topics

World China Beijing Money October Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

11 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

12 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.