China kicks off lunar sample study programs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) --:China on Monday delivered about 17 grams of lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe to 13 institutions, which had applied for research programs to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the delivery, Liu Jizhong, the director of the center, said that this is the first batch of lunar samples delivered to research institutions. More samples will be released and delivered in the future as planned.

He said he hopes that more and more research institutions will take part in the lunar sample study in the future.

The Chang'e-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, was launched on Nov. 24, 2020.