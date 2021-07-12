UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Kicks Off Lunar Sample Study Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:32 PM

China kicks off lunar sample study programs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) --:China on Monday delivered about 17 grams of lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe to 13 institutions, which had applied for research programs to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the delivery, Liu Jizhong, the director of the center, said that this is the first batch of lunar samples delivered to research institutions. More samples will be released and delivered in the future as planned.

He said he hopes that more and more research institutions will take part in the lunar sample study in the future.

The Chang'e-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, was launched on Nov. 24, 2020.

Related Topics

China Lander 2020

Recent Stories

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for ..

37 minutes ago

In recent days, a number of Russian media outlets ..

58 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s soil is not being used against Afghan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.