UrduPoint.com

China, KSA, Turkiye, Egypt, Other Countries Hailed For Boycotting G20 Srinagar Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China, KSA, Turkiye, Egypt, other countries hailed for boycotting G20 Srinagar meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has thanked the countries that boycotted the G20 meeting in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, he said India's purpose of holding a meeting in an UN-recognized disputed territory was to show that the situation in the territory was normal, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Mahmood Ahmed Saghar said the refusal from some countries to participate in the G20 meeting has vindicated the Kashmiris' stance that India was illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir.

He said due to the massive protests by the Kashmiris across the world on the call of APHC, the Kashmir dispute got attention at the international level.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From

Recent Stories

Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of CO ..

Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of COP28 Presidency at United Natio ..

17 minutes ago
 International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimah’s &#039;A&#039 ..

2 hours ago
 Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

2 hours ago
 Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 ‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

5 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.