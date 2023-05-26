China, KSA, Turkiye, Egypt, other countries hailed for boycotting G20 Srinagar meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has thanked the countries that boycotted the G20 meeting in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, he said India's purpose of holding a meeting in an UN-recognized disputed territory was to show that the situation in the territory was normal, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Mahmood Ahmed Saghar said the refusal from some countries to participate in the G20 meeting has vindicated the Kashmiris' stance that India was illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir.

He said due to the massive protests by the Kashmiris across the world on the call of APHC, the Kashmir dispute got attention at the international level.