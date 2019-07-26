UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Landslide Death Toll Rises To 20

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

China landslide death toll rises to 20

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 20 on Friday, with 25 people still missing three days after the disaster, state media said.

Rescuers found the bodies of two children, a mother with her baby, and another woman on Thursday in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to state broadcaster CCTV, citing an investigation.

Eleven people have been found alive since the side of a hill collapsed on 23 homes late Tuesday, covering them in thick mud.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered heavy flooding this year.

Related Topics

China Women Media

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

10 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

10 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

10 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

10 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

10 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.