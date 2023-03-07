China-Laos Railway records new high of daily passenger number

VIENTIANE,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The China-Laos Railway's Lao section made a new record of 10,197 passengers last Saturday, according to a report issued on Monday by the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC).

The number of passengers travelling on the China-Laos Railway is continuing to grow.

From January to February 2023, the railway carried a total of 417,400 passengers, an increase of 256.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The railway also transported 647,700 tons of goods in the two months, an increase of 320 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the report.