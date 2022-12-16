UrduPoint.com

China, Latin Business Leaders Agree On Deepening Cooperation In Interconnectivity, Innovation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM

GUAYAQUIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The 15th China-Latin American and the Caribbean Business Summit issued a conclusive document on Thursday with participants agreeing to deepen cooperation in interconnectivity and innovation further and accelerate development of the digital economy.

After two days of exchanges in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil on issues of cooperation, investment and trade, about 300 business leaders from China and the Latin American and Caribbean region agreed on the document known as the "Guayaquil Initiative" outlining five points related to interconnectivity, innovation, green development, digital economy and social responsibility.

On interconnectivity, the parties agreed that it is an important means to unlock development potential and a basic premise for joint development.

They expressed their willingness to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, trade, investment and finance and strengthen interconnectivity to add new vitality to common development.

"We believe that the Belt and Road Initiative offers important opportunities for the realization of mutual benefit and win-win," according to the document.

Regarding cooperation in innovation, the delegates said, "We believe that the business community is at the forefront of scientific and technological innovation, which is why it must intensify its research and development efforts and accelerate the achievement of results." In this context, the parties pledged to deepen the integration of science and technology with the economy and share innovation achievements.

Also, the participants agreed to continue promoting a green transition, stressing that nature underlies the existence and development of humanity.

They advocated for a green, low-carbon lifestyle and production while expressing interest in strengthening exchanges and cooperation in clean energy and low-carbon technology. Similarly, efforts should be made in ecological protection and the fight against climate change.

