China launches campaign to improve quality of medical treatment

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Chinese health authorities have initiated a campaign to improve the quality and safety of medical treatment in medical institutions across the country.

An action plan for 2023 to 2025 was released by the National Health Commission and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The three-year program will focus on strengthening the quality and safety management of medical treatment in emergency departments, outpatient departments and other areas of hospitals.

Special initiatives will be taken to improve the quality and safety of surgical operations, per the plan.

The day-to-day monitoring of medical treatment will also be carried out, it added.