China launches cargo craft Tianzhou-5 for space station supplies

WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5 on Saturday morning to deliver supplies for the space station, the construction of which is expected to be completed this year.

The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-5, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency.