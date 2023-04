JIUQUAN, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:China successfully launched SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Friday.

The flight will verify the overall program of the rocket and obtain flight data.

It was the 5th flight mission of the SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket.