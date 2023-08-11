China launches CSI 2000 stock index

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :China launched the CSI 2000 Index on Friday to better reflect the performance of small-cap securities on the market.

The index, which selects 2,000 small-cap securities with good liquidity, opened at 2,399.83 points on Friday morning, according to China Securities Index Co.

, Ltd. It increases the diversity of the company's index series, which also features the CSI 500 Index and CSI 1000 Index.

Companies covered by the new index registered a combined capitalization of 9.32 trillion Yuan (1.3 trillion U.S. Dollars) at the end of July, accounting for 10.05 percent of the total capitalization of China's A shares.