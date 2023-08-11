Open Menu

China Launches CSI 2000 Stock Index

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China launches CSI 2000 stock index

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :China launched the CSI 2000 Index on Friday to better reflect the performance of small-cap securities on the market.

The index, which selects 2,000 small-cap securities with good liquidity, opened at 2,399.83 points on Friday morning, according to China Securities Index Co.

, Ltd. It increases the diversity of the company's index series, which also features the CSI 500 Index and CSI 1000 Index.

Companies covered by the new index registered a combined capitalization of 9.32 trillion Yuan (1.3 trillion U.S. Dollars) at the end of July, accounting for 10.05 percent of the total capitalization of China's A shares.

Related Topics

China Company July Market

Recent Stories

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

37 minutes ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

47 minutes ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

2 hours ago
COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

2 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

5 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous