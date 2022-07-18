UrduPoint.com

China Launches Direct Flights To Serbia

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) --:China's Hainan Airlines launched direct flights from China to Serbia , as a welcome ceremony was held at the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

"We will be able to attract even more tourists and businessmen from China, which will bring China even closer to Serbia," said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who attended the ceremony with several officials.

The first flight arrived on Saturday morning from Beijing and was welcomed by Vucic and the officials.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo, who was among the passengers, also attended the ceremony.

"Not only that the direct flight will boost people-to-people exchange, but it will open new opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in all areas," said Chen.

