UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches English, Japanese Versions Of Digital Museum Of Diaoyu Islands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

China launches English, Japanese versions of digital museum of Diaoyu Islands

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :China on Tuesday launched the English and Japanese versions of the digital museum of the Diaoyu Islands at www.diaoyudao.org.cn, a special website about the Diaoyu Islands.

The English and Japanese services are based on the Chinese version of the digital museum, which was officially launched in October last year.

The digital museum displays the legal and historical proofs that the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands belong to China and helps the international community further understand the indisputable fact that the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory.

Related Topics

China October

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate South African President o ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sierra Leone ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy brings CompTIA to Pakistan, expands o ..

13 minutes ago

Art by Wasif Shares Tips and Tricks to Take DSLR L ..

18 minutes ago

JIT head probing sugar scam removed ahead of meeti ..

39 minutes ago

Gear Up for the Hottest Smart Wear This Season – ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.