China launches first module for new space station: state television

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :China on Thursday launched the first module of its new space station, state television showed, a milestone in Beijing's ambitious plan to place a permanent human presence in space.

The Tianhe core module, which houses life support equipment and a living space for astronauts, was launched from Wenchang in China's tropical Hainan province on a Long-March 5B rocket.