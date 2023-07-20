China launches four new satellites into space

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :China successfully launched four new satellites into space on Thursday.

A Kuaihou-1A rocket carrying the satellites blasted off at around 11.20 a.m. (0320GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern Gobi Desert.

According to the Beijing-based Xinhua News, the satellites will provide commercial meteorological data services. The news agency added that the Kuaihou-1A rocket belongs to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, which has already entered its orbit.

It was China's 21st launch this year.

Last month, China launched its first flat-panel communications satellite into space.