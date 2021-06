TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- China sent four satellites into planned orbits from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province Friday.

The satellites were launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 11:03 a.m. (Beijing Time).

This was the 373rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.