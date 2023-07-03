Open Menu

China Launches Intelligent Research Vessel With Self-developed Technologies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China launches intelligent research vessel with self-developed technologies

HARBIN, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:Departing from east China's Shandong Province, an intelligent research vessel named "Haitun 1" started its maiden voyage on Friday.

Developed by the Harbin Engineering University in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, "Haitun 1" (or Dolphin 1), is 25 meters long with a displacement of 100 tonnes. It is equipped with digital twin technology and will carry out a series of experiments along the way.

According to Xia Guihua, a professor at the university who led the project, the vessel was named after dolphins, the highly intelligent animal known for its exceptional eyesight and hearing.

Xia explained that the latest technologies such as 128-channel 2-nautical-mile lidar, 360-degree panoramic infrared vision system, and sound signal recognition system have been used in the vessel. These advanced features can enable the vessel to detect small targets half a meter above the water within a distance of two nautical miles.

Related Topics

Hearing Technology Water China Harbin From

Recent Stories

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

2 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

12 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

15 hours ago
ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

18 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

18 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

19 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

19 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

21 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous