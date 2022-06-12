UrduPoint.com

China Launches Level-IV Emergency Response For Rain In Southern Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China launches level-IV emergency response for rain in southern areas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :-- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday initiated a level-IV emergency response for flood control as heavy rain is expected to sweep the country's southern areas in the coming days.

Downpours are forecast to lash many areas in southern China in the following two days, bringing about thunderstorms and gales, according to the country's meteorological authority.

Floods exceeding warning levels may occur in some rivers that experience torrential rain.

In the face of heavy rain, the ministry launched an emergency response for seven provincial-level regions including Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou, and Yunnan.

It also urged relevant government organs to closely monitor the changes in rain and floods, ensure reservoir safety, and strengthen flood control and prevention.

Related Topics

Flood Water China May Sunday Government

