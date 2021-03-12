UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches Medium-lift Long March-7A Carrier Rocket

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

China launches medium-lift Long March-7A carrier rocket

HAINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :China launched its Long March-7A Y2 carrier rocket on Friday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's island province of Hainan.

The rocket blasted off at 1:51 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending an experimental satellite into the planned orbit.

The satellite will be mainly used for in-orbit tests of new technologies including space environment monitoring.A modified version of the Long March-7 rocket, the launch vehicle represents the new generation of China's medium-sized high-orbit rocket. It has a carrying capacity of at least 7 tonnes for the geosynchronous orbit. This was the 362nd flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

Related Topics

China Long March Vehicle Beijing SITE From

Recent Stories

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

1 minute ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

31 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

32 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

35 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

37 minutes ago

National Cricket’s Chief Selector shares the rea ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.