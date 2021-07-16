UrduPoint.com
China Launches National Carbon Trading Scheme: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

China launches national carbon trading scheme: state media

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :China launched a much-delayed national emissions trading system designed to drive down harmful greenhouse gases, state media said Friday, in a key step by the world's biggest polluter towards decarbonising its economy by 2060.

"China's carbon market will become the world's largest market covering greenhouse gas emissions," official news agency Xinhua said as the market opened, covering 2,225 big power producers that generate four billion tonnes of greenhouse gases a year.

