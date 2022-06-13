UrduPoint.com

China Launches National Energy-saving Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China launches national energy-saving week

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) --:China launched its annual National Energy Efficiency Promotion Week on Monday to raise awareness of energy efficiency and promote green lifestyles, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, this year's week-long energy-saving campaign will take place online, according to the commission.

During the promotion week, exhibitions on China's energy conservation achievements and energy-saving technologies and practices will be displayed online.

Energy conservation standards and labels as well as energy-saving and carbon reduction activities in key industries will also be promoted, according to the commission.

A series of online activities such as lectures on energy conservation, video displays of low-carbon lifestyles and animated promotion of energy-saving knowledge will also be launched to spread energy conservation knowledge and encourage people to participate in energy conservation and carbon reduction.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partne ..

Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partnership

22 minutes ago
 PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli ..

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

1 hour ago
 Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

1 hour ago
 Police register FIR against cricket fan who entere ..

Police register FIR against cricket fan who entered the ground while Pakistan wa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.