China launches national energy-saving week

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:China launched its annual National Energy Efficiency Promotion Week on Monday to raise awareness of energy efficiency and promote green lifestyles, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, this year's week-long energy-saving campaign will take place online, according to the commission.

During the promotion week, exhibitions on China's energy conservation achievements and energy-saving technologies and practices will be displayed online.

Energy conservation standards and labels as well as energy-saving and carbon reduction activities in key industries will also be promoted, according to the commission.

A series of online activities such as lectures on energy conservation, video displays of low-carbon lifestyles and animated promotion of energy-saving knowledge will also be launched to spread energy conservation knowledge and encourage people to participate in energy conservation and carbon reduction.