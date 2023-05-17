China launches new BeiDou navigation satellite

(@FahadShabbir)

XICHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :China on Wednesday sent a new BeiDou navigation satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite was launched at 10:49 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

It will be connected to the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System after it enters orbit and completes in-orbit tests.

The satellite, designed to enter the geostationary earth orbit, is the 56th of the BeiDou family and also the first backup satellite for the country's BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System.

The mission marked the 473rd flight of the Long March carrier rockets.