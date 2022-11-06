UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Communications Satellite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 08:30 AM

China launches new communications satellite

XICHANG, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) APP):China Saturday sent a new communications satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The "ChinaSat 19" satellite was launched at 7:50 p.m.

(Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

The satellite will mainly provide communications services for the important routes across the Pacific, the eastern Pacific Ocean and the west coast of North America.

The launch marks the 447th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Related Topics

China Long March Xichang Beijing From P

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

8 hours ago
 FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.