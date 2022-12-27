UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Earth Observation Satellite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

TAIYUAN, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Gaofen-11 04, was launched aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

It is an Earth observation satellite that will be used in diverse fields, including land resources surveying, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief.

The launch was the 457th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

