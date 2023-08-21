China launches new earth observation satellite

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :China on Monday launched a new earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in the northwest of the country.

The satellite, named Gaofen-12 04, was successfully placed into its intended orbit after being launched via a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 1:45 a.

m. local time (1745 GMT), Beijing-based Xinhua news Agency reported.

It will be used in a range of areas, including land surveys, urban planning, road network design and disaster relief.