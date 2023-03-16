China launches new experiment satellite

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A Long March-11 carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-19 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 15, 2023.

China on Wednesday evening successfully sent a new experiment satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shiyan-19 satellite was launched at 7:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-11 carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua) JIUQUAN, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday evening successfully sent a new experiment satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shiyan-19 satellite was launched at 7:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-11 carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

This experiment satellite will primarily be used for land resource surveys, urban planning, disaster prevention and mitigation, and other missions.

It was the 467th flight mission of the Long March series of rockets.