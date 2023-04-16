UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Meteorological Satellite

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China launches new meteorological satellite

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :China launched Sunday morning a Long March-4B rocket to place a new meteorological satellite in space, Xinhua reported.

The rocket blasted off at 9:36 am (Beijing time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, and soon after sent the Fengyun-3 07 satellite into its preset orbit.

The satellite will provide services for weather forecasting, disaster prevention and mitigation, climate change response, and ecological conservation.

The mission marked the 471st flight of the Long March carrier rockets, according to the launch centre.

Related Topics

Weather China Long March Beijing Sunday From

Recent Stories

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

3 minutes ago
 UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

48 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

48 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

48 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

48 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 202 ..

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.