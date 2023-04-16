China launches new meteorological satellite

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :China launched Sunday morning a Long March-4B rocket to place a new meteorological satellite in space, Xinhua reported.

The rocket blasted off at 9:36 am (Beijing time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, and soon after sent the Fengyun-3 07 satellite into its preset orbit.

The satellite will provide services for weather forecasting, disaster prevention and mitigation, climate change response, and ecological conservation.

The mission marked the 471st flight of the Long March carrier rockets, according to the launch centre.