China Launches New Optical Remote Sensing Satellite

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

China launches new optical remote sensing satellite

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:27 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket. A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket. Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series.

