China launches new remote sensing satellite

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :China successfully sent a new remote-sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday.

The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The launch was the 464th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.