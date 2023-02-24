China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellite
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 11:50 AM
JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :China successfully sent a new remote-sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday.
The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.
The launch was the 464th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.