China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northwest region, on Monday.

The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:02 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The launch was the 466th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

