China Launches New Remote-sensing Satellite Group

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

China launches new remote-sensing satellite group

XICHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) --:China successfully sent a new remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.

The satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:30 p.

m. Beijing time. This is the ninth group belonging to the Yaogan-30 family.

Also aboard was Tianqi-14, a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation.

It was the 375th mission of the Long March rocket series.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

