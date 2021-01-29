UrduPoint.com
China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellites

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

China launches new remote sensing satellites

JIUQUAN, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The second group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday at 12:47 p.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket.

It was the 359th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the launch center said.

Having entered their planned orbits, the satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests.

China launched the first group of the Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites in 2018.

