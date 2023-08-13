Open Menu

China Launches New Satellite

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China launches new satellite

XICHANG, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :China on early Sunday sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite, L-SAR4 01, was launched at 1:26 a.m.

(Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be mainly used to provide remote sensing information services.

The launch was the 483rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

