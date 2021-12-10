UrduPoint.com

China Launches New Satellites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 02:00 PM

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :China successfully sent a new group of satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday.

The satellites, Shijian-6 05, were launched by a Long March-4B rocket at 8:11 a.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit successfully. They will be used for space exploration and new technology test. The launch marked the 400th mission of Long March series carrier rockets.

