China launches new scientific expedition in Yangtze headwaters

XINHING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese scientists launched an expedition on Sunday in the headwater regions of the Yangtze and Lancang rivers in northwest China's Qinghai Province, to investigate the regions' water resources and ecological environment.

The expedition will conduct scientific investigations into the water resources, river hydrology, water ecology, glaciers, soil erosion and permafrost of the regions, among other things, according to the Changjiang River Scientific Research Institute (CRSRI) of the Changjiang Water Resources Commission, which is leading the expedition.

Glacier investigation is one of the key missions of the expedition. Based on previous remote-sensing monitoring, the scientists will use technologies including ground-penetrating radar to measure glacier thickness and calculate ice volume, according to CRSRI.