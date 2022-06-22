China Launches New Test Satellite
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM
JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :China on Wednesday sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The Tianxing-1 test satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 10:08 a.
m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.
The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.
It was the 15th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.